CBeebies star Maddie Moate announces engagement! The TV star is set to marry fellow BBC presenter Greg Foot

Congratulations to CBeebies star Maddie Moate, who has announced her engagement to fellow BBC presenter Greg Foot. The 24-year-old Do You Know? host shared her happy news on Instagram, revealing that Greg, 34, had popped the question during a recent holiday in Thailand. She shared a photo showing the couple together on a beach, with Maddie holding up her left hand to reveal her unique ring. "The time we got ENGAGED!" she wrote. "Yep, whilst we were in Thailand @gregfoot popped the question and of course I said YES! It's been an incredible few weeks enjoying our engagement as a couple and sharing our news with our family, but now feels like the right time to spread the word (and stop hiding my left hand!) SURPRISE."

Maddie Moate - star of CBeebies' Do You Know? - has announced her engagement to Greg Foot

Greg, who works as a science presenter for the BBC, shared a similar photo on his Instagram account, which he captioned: "WE GOT ENGAGED in Thailand and didn’t tell anyone for ages (which was wonderful) and decided now it's time to go public."

The couple's exciting announcement was met with messages of congratulations from their fans, with one follower joking on Maddie's post: "My four year old son will be devastated!" A second agreed, adding: "My 4 year old will weep when I tell him… I'm sure he thought he was going to marry you!" Others incorporated Maddie's signature Do You Know? introduction into their well-wishes – "Do you know how a marriage works?... Let's find out!" one fan wrote. Another added: "Congratulations!! Wish you both all the best! Exciting times!! How is an engagement ring made??? Do you know? Let's find out!"

