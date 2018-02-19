Is Lily James engaged to Matt Smith? Actress flashes diamond ring at the BAFTAs The Darkest Hour actress is in a relationship with The Crown actor Matt Smith

Lily James has sparked speculation that she is engaged to Matt Smith after she was seen flashing a diamond ring at the BAFTA 2018 Awards on Sunday. The 28-year-old beauty looked divine in a striking prom-style frock, which featured a satin corset top and a statement skirt - but it was her dazzling sparkler on her wedding finger which caught everyone's attention as she posed on the red carpet outside London's Royal Albert Hall.

Lily James was seen on the BAFTA red carpet with a dazzling diamond ring

The Darkest Hour actress has been dating The Crown actor Matt for four years, but the couple are notoriously private about their personal life. HELLO! has contacted representatives for the stars for comment. Last summer, Lily was forced to quash rumours of an engagement, telling The Sun On Sunday: "We're not engaged yet. But it's going very well." She has previously touched upon her romance with 35-year-old Matt and when they worked together. "He just made me laugh all the time," she explained via The Sun. "I actually loved being able to talk about work. It was great that he had to propose to me."

The British actress is dating Matt Smith

The Hollywood couple met on the set of the comedy-horror film Pride and Prejudice and Zombies in 2014. But they confirmed their romance a year later when they attended the red carpet premiere for Lily's Disney movie, Cinderella. Both Lily and Matt have remained tight-lipped over their relationship but are regularly spotted out and about together in London. The Downton Abbey star previously confessed that it can be "annoying" whenever she's spotted with Matt. She said: "It's hard to go places and it can be annoying."

