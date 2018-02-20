Has Ed Sheeran married Cherry Seaborn? Singer seen with wedding band The Shape Of You singer announced his engagement in January

Ed Sheeran has sparked rumours that he has already married Cherry Seaborn after he was seen flashing a ring on his wedding finger at a BRITs gig on Monday evening. The 27-year-old singer, who announced his engagement in January, wore a band on his ring finger as he took to the stage at Indigo at the O2 as part of 2018's War Child BRITs Week, prompting speculation that he has secretly married his fiancée. HELLO! has contacted a representative for the star for comment.

During the exclusive show, Ed opened up about his romance with Cherry. "I find myself getting really excited about kitchen appliances now," he told the audience, via The Sun. "I promise this song isn't about kitchen appliances." He added: "I can reveal to you here tonight I'll be singing Thinking Out Loud at the BRITs. I'm excited about wearing [glasses]. Can you believe, I've reached a stage in my life where I'm actually excited about my spectacles?"

The singer flashed a wedding band on Monday night

Last month, Ed revealed that he had popped the question to Cherry on New Year's Eve. In a sweet Instagram post, he shared: "Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx." Ed has been dating his former school friend Cherry since 2015, hinting early in 2017 that he was ready to settle down. Talking to Australian radio chat show hosts, Kyle and Jackie, he revealed that he would "love" to have a family with his girlfriend. Ed said: "Potentially, I would like some kids."

