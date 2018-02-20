Has Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer accidentally been revealed? Bookmakers have suspended bets on one fashion house in particular

Is this the bridal designer Meghan Markle has chosen for her big day? Bookmakers have stopped taking bets on who will create the actress' wedding dress, after punters rushed to back fashion house Alexander McQueen. Paddy Power said they saw a flurry of activity on Tuesday morning, so much so that the firm is no longer accepting bets.

A spokesperson said: "Our traders have been inundated with bets for McQueen to be the designer of Meghan's dress this morning. So much so they've had to suspend the betting. Either someone sneaky knows something, or there's plenty of shrewd punters who are up on their fashion knowledge."

Meghan wore Ralph & Russo at her engagement photoshoot

If Meghan, 36, does say "I do" in Alexander McQueen, she would be following in the footsteps of her future sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate chose to wear Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen at her royal wedding in 2011, stunning in an exquisite lace wedding gown. Of course, royal watchers and fashionistas won't know until the day which designer Meghan has chosen. The former Suits star is due to marry her fiancé Prince Harry on Saturday 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Everything we know about Harry and Meghan's wedding

Her stylist Jessica Mulroney is helping her choose her dress

Meghan reportedly had her first wedding dress fitting at Kensington Palace in January, when she invited her Canadian stylist and close friend Jessica Mulroney to help her decide. Jessica runs a bridal store in Toronto, where Meghan used to live; her daughter Ivy is tipped to be a flower girl at the wedding.

Every outfit Meghan has worn in 2018 so far...

Loading the player...

Other designers tipped to create the royal wedding gown include Antonio Berardi. Meghan wore a navy dress by the London-based designer during her first high-profile appearance with Prince Harry in May 2017 when she attended the polo. The star may also choose to wear Ralph & Russo; she handpicked the British brand for her official engagement photos, posing in a daring black dress worth a whopping £56,000.