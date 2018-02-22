Loading the player...

Ed Sheeran sets secret wedding rumours straight: 'I'm wearing an engagement ring' The Shape Of You singer announced his engagement to Cherry Seaborn in January

Ed Sheeran has denied that he has secretly married long-term girlfriend Cherry Seaborn after he was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding band. Speaking to Dan Wootton on the BRITs red carpet, the Shape Of You singer revealed that the band was an engagement ring designed by his fiancée. "I never saw why men didn't wear engagement rings," he shared on Thursday's Lorraine. "It's the same commitment either way. Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it."

Ed Sheeran has set the record straight about the wedding rumours

When asked by Good Morning Britain about his rumoured big day, Ed replied: "I'm not married. I'm wearing an engagement ring as well." Social media went into overdrive when the 27-year-old flashed the ring during a pre-BRITs gig at the O2 as part of 2018's War Child BRITs Week on Monday night. During the exclusive show, Ed opened up about his romance with Cherry. "I find myself getting really excited about kitchen appliances now," he told the audience, via The Sun. "I promise this song isn't about kitchen appliances."

Ed Sheeran and his fiancee Cherry Seaborn Photo credit: Instagram / Ed Sheeran

He added: "I can reveal to you here tonight I'll be singing Thinking Out Loud at the BRITs. I'm excited about wearing [glasses]. Can you believe, I've reached a stage in my life where I'm actually excited about my spectacles?" Last month, Ed revealed that he had popped the question to Cherry on New Year's Eve. In a sweet Instagram post, he shared: "Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx." Ed has been dating his former school friend Cherry since 2015.

