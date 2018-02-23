Here's how you can join Meghan Markle's hen do The actress will marry Prince Harry in May

Meghan Markle's hen do is all sorted and bound to be a lot of fun! The actress recently revealed that she is due to celebrate, but for those who didn't get an invite, there's no need to worry. You can still attend… sort of. Karaoke company Lucky Voice in Islington, London has launched a Meghan-inspired party package, aptly called the 'Meg-hen', so that you and your friends can party like a princess until the early hours.

Karaoke booths will be decked out in all of Meghan's favourites, from fresh peonies (her favourite flowers) to Tignanello red wine and Negroni cocktails, her go-to tipples. 'Prince Harry' himself will be in attendance in the form of a lookalike server, who will wait on guests, hand and foot. The booths will be decorated in a mix of Union Jacks and Canadian flags, in a nod to her host city; LA-born Meghan lived in Toronto while filming legal drama Suits.

Meghan has said her hen do is 'sorted'

Hens can also expect a fancy-dress box filled to the brim with paralegal suits in homage to Meghan's on-screen character Rachel Zane, as well as royal veils, masks and stylish green tartan, in a nod to her recent fashion statement in Edinburgh, where Meghan wore a blue and green Burberry coat.

Meghan's wedding day make-up revealed!

Loading the player...

As for Meghan's actual hen do, it's not known what the American bride, or her friends, have up their sleeve. During the walkabout in Scotland, the 36-year-old told wellwishers that the party was "sorted" and "will be fun", but she didn't know the exact plans. Harry also admitted that he didn't know what his older brother Prince William and his friends had organised. There are only three months to go before Meghan and Harry say "I do".

Everything you need to know about the royal wedding

The couple will marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in front of approximately 800 people. The ceremony will last one hour, after which the newlyweds will take part in a carriage procession around the quaint town. Guests will be able to toast Harry and Meghan's union at a drinks reception, followed by a private dinner for select family and friends.