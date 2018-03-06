Ed Sheeran reveals clever reason behind engagement ring The Shape Of You singer recently rubbished wedding rumours

Ed Sheeran has revealed the real reason why he is wearing his engagement ring. The 27-year-old singer, who recently set the record straight over his impeding nuptials with fiancée Cherry Seaborn, admitted that he was wearing the band so that fans won't know when he's actually tied the knot. Speaking to Australian radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson on Tuesday, Ed was once again forced to deny the wedding rumours. "We didn't get secretly married, no, she made me this ring out of silver clay, so we were both kind of wearing rings," he said. "It also means that nobody will know when we have got married."

Ed Sheeran with his fiancee Cherry Seaborn Photo credit: Instagram / Ed Sheeran

When asked whether he would perform at his own wedding, Ed replied: "It would be a little bit weird." The comments come after he denied that he has secretly married long-term girlfriend Cherry. Speaking to Dan Wootton on the BRITs red carpet, the Shape Of You singer revealed that the band was an engagement ring designed by his fiancée. "I never saw why men didn't wear engagement rings," he shared on Lorraine. "It's the same commitment either way. Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Ed has submitted plans to build a chapel at his Suffolk estate, which would offer a private place for his upcoming wedding and any future family celebrations. According to reports, plans were submitted to Suffolk Coastal District Council to construct a chapel in a Saxon style, with a rounded tower made of flint. The application states: "It is every person's right to be able to have a place of retreat for contemplation and prayer, for religious observance, celebration of key life and family milestones, marriages, christenings and so forth."

