Flashback Friday: Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall's romantic wedding The couple married in a wedding covered by HELLO! magazine

To celebrate our 30th birthday, HELLO! is taking a trip down memory lane with a look at some of our most memorable covers. This week we remember the romantic, low-key wedding of Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. The couple tied the knot in March 2016 in a civil service at Spencer House, followed by a blessing ceremony the following day at St. Bride's Church on London's Fleet Street. Around 120 guests attended the blessing at the 18th century church, which is known as "the spiritual home of the media" – fitting for media mogul Rupert.

His bride Jerry looked elegant in a light blue Vivienne Westwood dress with her hair down in loose waves, and was followed by her six bridesmaids: her two daughters Elizabeth and Georgia May Jagger, along with Rupert's daughters Elisabeth, Prudence, Grace and Chloe.

The couple married in March 2016

Jerry, who had been dating Rupert for a whirlwind five months, looked every inch a woman in love, declaring she felt "absolutely wonderful". "She looked so beautiful and she just smiled and smiled and smiled," said one guest to HELLO! about the bride after the "happy and intimate" ceremony. Meanwhile, Rupert tweeted on the day: "Feel like the luckiest AND happiest man in the world."

With their combined fame and influence, the guest list was always going to be impressive: it included a Cabinet minister, a former Rolling Stone, an Oscar-winning actor and a legendary photographer. The service included hymns Amazing Grace and Jerusalem and William Walton's Set Me as a Seal Upon Thine Heart sung by the church's outstanding choir.

The newlyweds were whisked off to a reception at Spencer House, which overlooks Green Park in London, where crates of Moraga wine from Rupert's Californian vineyard were seen being delivered the day before. Spencer House had been the venue for their short but sweet civil service. The aristocratic townhouse, owned by Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, is described as "one of the most sumptuous residences ever built".

