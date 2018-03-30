Loading the player...

First look at Suits star Meghan Markle in her wedding dress! The former actress will celebrate her own real-life wedding in May

Fans have been treated to the first photos of Meghan Markle in a wedding dress – as her Suits character, Rachel Zane! The former TV star, who quit acting after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, made a picture-perfect bride in the first photos released by Entertainment Weekly. The publication shared the sneak peek on Instagram, showing Meghan, as her character Rachel, walking up the aisle.

A photo from the back sees the legal eagle stunning in a princess-style wedding dress, which features dainty straps, a flowing train, a low-cut back and a slim black belt. The actress' face has been shielded from view, but her on-screen husband Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, sure has a lot to smile about in the new photos. Suits stars Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter, and Sarah Rafferty, best known as Donna, also feature in the exclusive pictures.

Meghan and Harry will marry in May

"Get ready, @suits_usa fans! We have an exclusive first look at Mike and Rachel's 'magical' wedding... and the dress!" Entertainment Weekly wrote on Instagram. "Harvey and Donna are there to witness the union as Best Man and Maid of Honour! Swipe through to see more photos from the nuptials, plus click the link in our bio for more. #Suits Ian Watson/USA Network." In Suits, Rachel finally marries her fiancée Mike at the end of season seven. Actors Meghan and Patrick had previously announced that they would not be returning to the TV show after the wedding.

Fans will have to wait a little longer before they see Meghan walk up the aisle in real-life. The American beauty is set to marry Prince Harry on Saturday 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor, and royal watchers and fashionistas alike can't wait to see what she'll wear. According to reports, Meghan had her first wedding dress fitting at Kensington Palace in January. She flew her close friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney, from Canada to London to help her decide which gown to wear for the big day.

British fashion house Ralph and Russo are currently tipped to be the dress designer - the same brand who famously created Meghan's stunning engagement gown. Fashion insiders tell HELLO! that word is that the British haute couture fashion house has won the style war. Some of her Suits co-stars and key executives from the show, including actress Abigail Spencer, have also secured an invite to the royal wedding, HELLO! previously revealed.