Adele is best friend goals after conducting Alan Carr's wedding

Adele has revealed that she got ordained so that she could marry Alan Carr and his partner Paul Drayton in January. Not only did she officiate the wedding, but the award-winning singer also sang for their first dance, with the Chatty Man host telling Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal about their big day on Tuesday's This Morning. Adele later took to social media to share a photo from the wedding. In the snapshot, which was posted on Instagram, Adele was seen posing in priest's robes while standing in front of a wall of flowers. "Seeing as the cat's out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up," she wrote alongside the image.

Adele married Alan Carr and his partner Paul Drayton

Alan's tales from his wedding day touched Emma and Rylan, as he told the hosts that Adele had insisted on "doing everything". He said: "She said I want to do your special day, let me do everything. So she got ordained and she married us." Getting emotional, Alan continued: "She is the kindest, most sweetest, loveliest person ever. She flew us to Vegas to see Celine Dion sing. She sang my first dance. It was the best day of my life."

Alan proudly showed off his ring on This Morning

The star – who married partner Paul following a ten-year relationship – had first opened up about his wedding on The One Show on Monday, revealing that he has been friends with Adele since 2008 after meeting at the BRIT Awards. Speaking to Matt Baker and Alex Jones on how it came about, he joked: "I didn’t win a competition, she is a friend!" He added: "We've known her for ages, and when we told her we were getting married she said 'Can I please plan the whole day for you?' She did it all at her house. So we got in there, and there is a grand piano with a man playing Ordinary People. Then she sang with our first dance, it was absolutely amazing. I can never repay her, she's a one-off as we all know."

