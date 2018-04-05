You have to see Marc Jacobs' epic flash mob proposal! The fashion designer popped the question on Wednesday

Marc Jacobs pulled out all the stops to propose to his boyfriend Charly 'Char' Defrancesco on Wednesday! The fashion designer organised a flash mob to perform dance routine to Prince's hit song Kiss before getting down on one knee in an unusual location - a branch of the Mexican-inspired fast food chain Chipotle in New York.

Charly appeared overwhelmed by the gesture, and covered his mouth in shock as Marc popped the question. The 54-year-old and his new fiancé shared the happy news on Thursday, and each uploaded videos of the special moment on Instagram, thanking all of the people involved for making the proposal so memorable. "And this happened...'Charly Defrancesco will you marry me?' #flashmobatchipotle #moves THANK YOU everyone for making this happen video @pluralnyc @laurengerrie @seandon212 @1.800.newbold and to my Ride or Die fiancé @chardefrancesco I LOVE YOU," Marc wrote alongside the video.

Marc Jacobs proposed on his partner Charly's birthday

Charly also shared the clip, adding the caption: "GET READY FOR THE ALL TIME GAG!!! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen." Marc chose a special day to pop the question - Charly's birthday. Earlier on Wednesday he had posted a photo of himself and his partner together, writing: "Happy birthday to the love of my life!!"

Marc and Charly have been dating for two years, and often share sweet photos together on social media. The talented designer's engagement announcement was met with an incredible response from his fans, clocking up over 114,000 views and 24,000 likes within a few hours of being posted. Many congratulated the couple on their happy news, while others praised Marc for his unique proposal.

Marc popped the question with a flash mob

"Chipotle + engagement = lifetime of happiness," one person commented. "My dream proposal!" another wrote. Meanwhile, a comment from Chipotle's official Instagram account joked: "Burritos by Marc? Feel a summer collab coming on. Congrats @themarcjacobs and @chardefrancesco!"

