Hugh Jackman has paid tribute to his wife of 22 years, Deborra-lee Furness, on their wedding anniversary. The star of The Greatest Showman delighted fans after he shared a rare photo on Instagram and Twitter, declaring his love for Deb. Hugh wrote: "I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives. Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later... it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world."

Hugh rarely shares photos of his family on social media; the closest fans get are sweet snaps of the actor and his pet dogs. But on occasion, Hugh will post a photo with his wife and include the hashtag "mydebs". His most recent tribute to his wife was on Valentine's Day, when he uploaded a sweet photo of the couple laughing on their wedding day. "My funny valentine! #throwbackthursday #mydebs," he wrote.

Hugh and Deborra married in 1996

Hugh, 49, and Deborra, 62, were married in April 1996 in Melbourne, Australia. The couple, who met on the set of Australian TV show Correlli, exchanged vows with wedding rings that bore the Sanskrit inscription "Om paramar mainamar," translated as "we dedicate our union to a greater source". Deborra sadly suffered two miscarriages, after which the couple chose to adopt two children, Oscar and Ava.

The couple are pictured on their wedding day in Australia

The actor has previously admitted that he had "this major crush" on Deborra right from the start, and "was so embarrassed that [he] didn't talk to her for about a week" after meeting her on set. In the past, the Les Misérables star has also expressed how "grateful" he is that the two met during that production. "She's the greatest thing that ever happened to me," he shared during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show last year.

