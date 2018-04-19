Loading the player...

Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams announces engagement The couple met in March 2017

Congratulations to Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams! The Independent Woman singer has announced that she is officially off the market and engaged to her partner, pastor Chad Williams. The couple shared the happy news in an interview with People magazine, and revealed they are wasting no time in planning their big day.

"The day after we got engaged, Chad was like, 'Okay, we gotta pick the wedding date! We gotta do all this stuff'" Michelle told the magazine, while Chad added: "'She was like, 'Can we just revel in the moment, relish the feeling?' And I'm like, 'Let's go, let's go!' It's gonna be … think James Bond-meets-Midsummer Night's Dream — with a little hood in it [laughs]. It's gonna be very traditional. We're doing black-tie. We want it to be small and intimate and very private."

Michelle even revealed she's already chosen her wedding dress. "We do wanna get married very, very soon," she said. "We've been moving very quickly and planning. Why wait? I want to get married now, but he wants a wedding!"

The 37-year-old met her fiancé in March 2017, when she attended a spiritual retreat in Arizona run by Chad, a pastor and life coach. Michelle said she was in a "dark place" at the time following a split from her ex-boyfriend, but soon hit it off with Chad. However, despite their connection, it wasn't until July that the couple went on their first date, following months of talking via phone and FaceTime. Their relationship soon became serious, with Michelle introducing him to her Destiny's Child band mates Beyoncé Knowles and Kelly Rowland shortly after.

Michelle's happy news comes just days after she wowed crowds with a Destiny's Child reunion during Beyoncé's headline set at Coachella. The group surprised the crowd at the end of Beyoncé's performance, with the incredible two-hour set prompting many fans to rename the festival Beychella.