Strictly's Arlene Phillips announces exciting news Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid sent their congratulations

It was a very special weekend for former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips, who announced her daughter Alana had tied the knot to fiancé Henry Stewart on Saturday. The professional choreographer, 74, revealed the news to her fans on Instagram, writing that she was "so happy". Sharing a gorgeous picture of the bride and groom, Arlene wrote: "Spreading the news! My beautiful daughter got married today. I'm so happy. #proudmum #beautifulday #newinlaw #weddinghappiness #importantthingsinlife".

Arlene's celebrity friends were quick to send in their congratulations, with presenter Ben Shephard saying: "Wonderful news! Congrats Alana!! She looks gorgeous Arlene what lovely lovely news xx." Fellow GMB presenter Susanna Reid also sent several pink love emojis, whilst Gaby Roslin wrote: "Huge congratulations and sending masses of love, hugs and kisses."

Arlene Phillips' daughter Alana married Henry on Saturday

Alana is Arlene's daughter from her first marriage to fashion designer Danny Noble and works as a makeup artist. The star also has a second daughter Aby, who she welcomed with her current partner, set designer Angus Ion, in 1990, at the age of 47. Last year, she revealed she was made to feel like a "freak" when she fell pregnant at such a late age. The former Strictly Come Dancing star opened up to Good Housekeeping about the prejudice she faced when she found out she was expecting her daughter Abi. "[I was told] I was some kind of freak, that I would find it hard to bond with my baby when I could be the grandmother," Arlene revealed.

MORE: Arlene Phillips criticises Strictly judges following Brendan Cole's exit

Arlene Phillips posing with her daughters Alana and Abi

"I'm so vociferous if anybody says something to me that I find offensive. But I was so vulnerable. I let all these remarks go by with tears in my eyes. Nowadays, being an older mother is very common. When you let all those things go you see the absolute joy of having a baby when you are older. You really do feel like you've been given a gift."

RELATED: Arlene Phillips wants her Strictly Come Dancing job back!