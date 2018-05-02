Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik marries: see the gorgeous wedding photos The Australian beauty wore custom Ralph and Russo…

Supermodel Shanina Shaik married her partner Gregory Andrews, also known as DJ Ruckus, on a private island in the Bahamas on Saturday 28 April. The beautiful nuptials came after a two-year engagement - in fact, the couple decided to tie the knot on the exact stretch of sand where Gregory got down on one knee. The remote location became the inspiration for the wedding itself, with the couple opting for a romantic, tropical theme. "Our wedding reflected our personal style (simple and elegant) with the added touch of a bohemian vibe as well," Shanina told BRIDES magazine.

Photographer: Sara Lobla

For her gown, the bride chose husband-and-wife design duo Ralph & Russo, who created a custom gown for the occasion. "I wanted it to be simple, bohemian, and elegant," she said. "I love a boho style and I wanted to give it a little twist by incorporating lace." Notably, Ralph & Russo are hotly-tipped to be the designers behind none other than Meghan Markle's wedding dress - and there's another similarity between Shanina and the royal bride-to-be.

Photographer: Sara Lobla

"After looking at so many amazing options, I decided to go with a stunning pair of Aquazzura shoes," the model said. The luxury Italian brand is also a big favourite of Meghan's, who chose to wear Aquazzura for her engagement announcement with Prince Harry. Later on the big day, Shanina changed into a pair of Jimmy Choo heels for the evening reception - for which she also wore a second dress for dancing.

Photographer: Sara Lobla

The Victoria's Secret model chose ten bridesmaids for her big day, getting ready with the group in matching pale pink robes. The girl squad were even joined for a photo op by an additional guest - a French bulldog dressed in a miniature tuxedo!

​​​​​​​Photographer: Sara Lobla

Meanwhile, the groom looked handsome in a classic suit by Tom Ford, accessorised with a black bow tie. The stunning outdoor wedding ceremony took place on the beach, with simple white flowers and leafy foliage. “I was nervous, excited, and overwhelmed with joy," Shanina said of the special moment. "I have dreamt of this day with Gregory for so long and it felt surreal that we finally made it to that moment. I couldn’t wait to hear that we were husband and wife!"

