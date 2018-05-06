EXCLUSIVE: Penny Lancaster, Sally Wood and other stars relive their wedding days in exclusive photoshoot A host of stars open up about their special day to mark HELLO!'s 30th birthday

From cathedrals to clifftops and palaces to piazzas, HELLO! has been invited to share in the marital joy of celebrities and royalty over the past 30 years. Capturing every confetti-filled moment of the celebrations, our coverage is the icing on the cake at some of the world’s most memorable weddings. So what better way to mark our birthday than bringing together some of our favourite brides for a special photoshoot to relive memories of when they said “I do”.

PENNY LANCASTER

Penny Lancaster exchanged vows with rocker Rod Stewart – now Sir Rod – on 16 June 2007 in a beautiful medieval abbey at La Cervara near Portofino, Italy, in front of 100 friends and family members. They had a civil ceremony earlier in the day, attended by just the bride and groom and two witnesses. The couple renewed their vows on their tenth wedding anniversary, under an ancient beech tree in the grounds of their Essex home and in the presence of sons Alastair, 12, who was at their wedding, and seven-year-old Aiden. "Before Rod proposed, I used to pray in church that one day he would, and he told me he would be praying: 'Tell me this is the right one.'" Rod always said: 'I wish I’d married her sooner.'"

Eight celebrity brides open up about their special days

SALLY WOOD

It was hailed as the rock’n’roll wedding of the year when theatre producer Sally Humphreys married Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood on 21 December 2012. The intimate ceremony at London’s Dorchester hotel saw Rod Stewart and Sir Paul McCartney play best men. The couple went on to have twin daughters Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, who will turn two this month. "I was talking to Ronnie just the other day about our wedding and I told him I enjoyed the way that we did it, without the big dress, the wedding cake, the long guest list – and the stress. I wanted to get married because I love Ronnie, not for the big day. It was a very small wedding – short and sweet," said Sally. "We only had about 30 guests. It started at four in the afternoon as Ronnie is not a morning person at all. And I think it was all finished by about six. We went for dinner with Rod and Penny, to the Ritz, and there was a live band so I remember we got up and danced with everyone else who was on the dancefloor, but it wasn’t really a first dance."

RELATED: Flashback Friday - Ronnie and Sally Wood's wedding day

MELANIE WALCOTT

In the romantic setting of Castello di Vincigliata in Tuscany, Melanie married footballer Theo Walcott on 15 June 2013. The couple have sons Finley, four, and Arlo, 17 months. "One of the most special memories is when Theo and I first walked out together after the ceremony, just the two of us. That is a very intimate moment, the first one we shared as husband and wife. Our wedding day was such a big point in our lives, a celebration of where we had got to together. I loved every second of it, and the location was so beautiful."

HELEN GLOVER

On a spectacular Cornish clifftop, double Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover married wildlife TV presenter Steve Backshall in a humanist ceremony on 10 September 2016. They are expecting their first child in July. "I remember standing on the clifftop with Steve looking out to endless sea and blue skies, and behind us was the little village where I grew up. Then, when we scrambled down the cliff and walked towards the marquee, all the people that we love were there in that one place, all together for that one time in our lives. That was one of the most amazing moments. It made it really special to have our wedding in HELLO!. I am pretty sure that everyone at the wedding still has their copy – it is such a nice keepsake."

RELATED: Helen Glover marries Steve Backshall in beautiful wedding ceremony

Read the full interview in details with all eight brides in HELLO! out Monday 7 May