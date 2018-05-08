Exclusive: Real Housewives of Cheshire star Seema Malhotra renews wedding vows

There was never any doubt whom fashion designer and The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Seema Malhotra would choose as her bridesmaids when she renewed her wedding vows. "All the planning had been kept secret," the Forever Unique founder tells HELLO! in an exclusive interview, out this week. "Then, a few days before the ceremony, I asked all the Housewives to be my bridesmaids. I've known most of them for years and we're like one big crazy family."

Seema and husband Sandeep, 48, renewed their vows in Marrakech, in the romantic setting of Le Palais Rhoul hotel's grand gardens, joined by their sons, Neil, 22, and Aaron, 19, and the Housewives. "It was such a special day," she says of the 25th anniversary celebrations. "The theme was white, so the chairs, aisle, flowers and guests were all dressed in white and my bridesmaids wore white Forever Unique gowns."

For herself, Seema chose a floor-length nude and ivory gown from her own Treasured Couture collection. "It has a sheer lace overlay in ivory and is adorned in feathers – I love it. I knew straight away that I had to wear this piece for the big day." Did she consider wearing the same dress that she wore 25 years ago? "No way," she says. "My dress back then was gorgeous, but it is so old-school now."

The ceremony was far removed from the couple's traditional Indian wedding in Cheshire in 1993, but both have special memories. "When I saw Sandeep and my boys together, I was just bursting with pride and happiness," Seema says. "I wanted to thank him for everything he has done for me and the children. He has been my rock and partner in crime for life so I wanted to do something he would remember."

Seema, 46, works alongside Sandeep on their fashion empire and says the secret to their long marriage is: "Love, trust, honesty, respect and lots of laughter." She adds: "Sandeep and I were babies when we married. We've grown up together, battled problems together and shared two beautiful children together. A lot of people probably think we're mad to work together, too, but we just work in partnership in everything that we do."

