Princess Diana's wedding designer has this to say about Meghan Markle's bridal look Princess Diana's 25-foot train is one of the world's most iconic gowns

He was one of the masterminds behind Princess Diana's wedding dress, and now David Emanuel has given his verdict on Meghan Markle's bridal look. In a clip from the Fox special Meghan Markle: An American Princess via InStyle, the Welsh fashion designer revealed how the former Suits star will have to keep it "regal" for her nuptials with Prince Harry, which will take place at Windsor Castle on 19 May. "What would I put Meghan in? Something sleek and clean, quite bodied with a long train, and I'd put her in a clinging silk crepe," he shared.

Princess Diana's 25-foot train has gone down as the longest in royal history

The designer, who appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2013, added: "But, you know, she can't be the sex bomb on her wedding day. She can look smouldering and wonderful, but it's got to be regal." There's no denying that David's creation was his most defining moment in his career. Princess Diana's gown, which was also created by his then-wife Elizabeth, was made of ivory silk and embellished with pearls, sequins and antique lace. It was then topped off with a spectacular 25-foot train - the longest in royal history.

MORE: David Emanuel's favourite Princess Diana dress is one we've never seen before

Loading the player...

David, 65, went on to create dresses for the late Princess for her royal tours, quickly becoming her go-to designer. "I just miss seeing Diana light up a room. I miss her fun," he told HELLO! last year. "She had sparkly eyes and there was a lot of mischief, she was good fun. And she was sweet and caring and every time I made a gown for her, she'd handwrite a note saying thank you so much. Particularly if I rushed a gown, because sometimes they were rushed, and she would always take time to put pen to paper and say thank you. She was a lovely, lovely girl and very special. That's all. She was a very straightforward girl."

Prince William and Kate's young bridesmaids and page boys: Where are they now?