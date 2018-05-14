Heston Blumenthal marries girlfriend Stephanie Gouveia three months after welcoming first child together The couple have been together since April last year

Congratulations to celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal! The 51-year-old and his French girlfriend Stephanie Gouveia have tied the knot. The happy news comes three months after the couple welcomed their first child together. A representative for the star told The Sun: "Heston and Stephanie are delighted to announce they've got married. They were spending some quality time together and decided to seize the moment." The reportedly exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on the luxury island Soneva Fushi in the Maldives.

Heston Blumenthal has married girlfriend Stephanie Gouveia

In February it was revealed that Heston had become a father for the fourth time. At the time, his representative told Daily Mail: "I can confirm Heston and Stephanie have had a child at the end of last year, but we won't be giving any further information." This is the first baby for the 51-year-old and his estate agent partner. He shares three children with ex-wife Zanna; Zack, 25, Jessie, 22, and Joy, 20.

The Michelin-starred chef reportedly started dating Stephanie in April last year. He parted ways from former spouse Zanna in 2011, but their divorce was officially granted last April. The former couple, who met when they were teenagers and married in 1989, have remained on the best of terms for the sake of their children. Before their 28-year marriage ended, Heston credited his wife for his successful career. "Zanna is the biggest reason for the success of the restaurant. She has been the one doing the sacrificing in order to support what I wanted to do," he said. The star then dated American cookery writer and actress Suzanne Pirret for five years.

