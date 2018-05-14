Why today is a big day for royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle Only five days to go before Prince Harry and Meghan exchange vows

The royal wedding is just around the corner, and the guests are coming in thick and fast. But Monday sees the arrival of someone very special to Meghan Markle, who is due to walk down the aisle at Windsor Castle on 19 May. Her best friend, Jessica Mulroney, is expected to land in London to help with the final preparations - and will most likely be alongside Meghan, 36, when she tries on her wedding gown one final time before she says "I do" to Prince Harry. Royal expert Omid Scobie recently told Good Morning America: "Doria will be meeting Harry and Meghan's nearest and dearest while she's here, including close friend Jessica Mulroney, who arrives on Monday."

Meghan and Jessica have been best friends for years

Over the past few months, Toronto-based stylist Jessica has been guiding the former Suits actress throughout her wedding preparations, helping her pick out potential designers and giving her advice on other aspects of the celebrations. Jessica, who has styled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie, is the daughter-in-law of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and is a well-known personality and philanthropist in Canada. She married Ben Mulroney in 2008 and went on to welcome three children with him.

Meanwhile, this weekend also saw the arrival of Meghan's Suits co-star Gabriel Macht and his wife Jacinda Barrett. Gabriel's wife, an Australian actress and former model, shared a picture on Instagram showing her and their son, Luca, kissing in front of Buckingham Palace. Jacinda posted the snap in honour of Mother's Day in America and captioned it: "Kissing in front of the Queen. #buckinghampalace Happy Mother's Day to my Mum and all the extraordinary Mums around the world and to my angels for all of it. #thankyou#bestjobever". Other guests likely to attend the nuptials include Suits star Abigail Spencer, as well as actress Priyanka Chopra, and tennis champion Serena Williams.

