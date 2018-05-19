Buy a replica of Meghan Markle's wedding dress from as little as £35 Get Meghan Markle's wedding dress style for less

A royal wedding is always an incredible event that is celebrated all around the world - and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was no different. Style mavens swooned over Meghan's wedding dress, and it will no doubt be remembered forever. Her dream-like gown was designed by Givenchy after months of speculation and numerous bets. The exquisitely defined bodice, off-the-shoulder cut, slim-fit skirt and long, delicate sleeves gave her a fairytale-esque look; the epitome of a modern-day princess. According to Givenchy: "The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasizes the slender sculpted waist. The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The slim three quarter sleeves add a note of refined modernity." Meghan's dress cost around £100,000 – just that little bit more than regular brides would spend! The average wedding dress in 2018 is said to cost in the region of £832, a 20% drop on last year where the spend surpassed £1112.

Meghan's stunning wedding dress was by Givenchy

If you want to get a replica of Meghan's wedding dress, we have hunted high and low to find the best copies on the high street. The aim? To give you an instant royal look that's totally in the style of Prince Harry's new wife.

Justin Alexander

Kicking off with New York based designer Justin Alexander - the Crepe Long Sleeved Wedding Dress is part of his Fall 2017 collection and is available now. Although prices are not advertised, you can expect to pay around £1500 - £2000 for one of his creations, which are available in bridal boutiques nationwide. The simple design is a dead ringer for Meghan's dress and features the same detail, from the long sleeves to the slightly off-the-shoulder cut.

Justin Alexander

Missguided from £35

We couldn't quite believe it when we saw this near-on identical number – which will set you back a purse-friendly £35 from Missguided! The full-length dress has a delicate open back, long sleeves and a fishtail hem.

£35, Missguided

Alexis from Alexis

This classically chic dress by Alexis looks far more expensive than it actually is. Coming in at £250, it is sleek, has a subtle split at the leg and is cut with voluminous bell sleeves which give it a contemporary edge.

£250, Alexis

Katie May @ Revolve from £217

If you are brave enough to go completely off-the-shoulder, Katie May's Legacy gown is the perfect design for the daring (and modern) bride. The fully-lined cut would give an enviable silhouette and best of all, you could even wear it again in years to come.

£217, Katie May @ Revolve

Whistles from £599

Perhaps you want to take inspiration from the cut of Meghan off-the-shoulder Givenchy gown, but still want that traditional angle? Never fear – Whistles is here! Their bridal collection has a wide range of the most popular wedding styles, costing far less than you may think. The Rose Wedding dress has a gentle A-line silhouette, is made with beautiful lace, yet still includes the Bardot neckline.

£599, Whistles

Ever since the beautiful former Suits star started dating Prince Harry – she has cemented her place as the royal family's newest fashion icon. According to business experts, the new royal is predicted to bring a mammoth £150 million into the British fashion economy as UK shoppers try to mimic her style. The selling power of Meghan has been in overdrive ever since the romance became public, with every outfit the actress chooses to wear selling out in record time. When Meghan went to the Invictus Games with Prince Harry – their very first public appearance together – she wore a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses by high end brand Finlay & Co, which retail at £120. The shades sold out almost immediately with pre-orders coming in from over 50 countries around the world. Co-founder of Finlay & Co David Lochhead even admitted that Meghan’s selling power was greater than the Hollywood A-list, saying: "We have seen a sales uplift in the past from celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne wearing Finlay, however, the impact from Meghan has been on a different scale."

The Meghan effect reached fever pitch on the 27 November 2017, when the couple announced their engagement to the world. The actress wore a stunning white belted coat by Line The Label which cost around £500. Not surprisingly, it completely sold out, leaving the Canadian brand with numerous back orders. They later re-named the coat The Meghan and it only became available to buy in March – almost four months later. The co-founder John Muscat revealed to HELLO! about the hysteria surrounding the in-demand Winter White coat: "I've never really quite experienced anything like that."