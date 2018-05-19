Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's aquamarine ring to evening wedding reception The bride was spotted wearing the stunning ring as she left for the evening reception

Meghan Markle has paid tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales by wearing a beautiful ring that once belonged to her. Meghan wore Diana's stunning emerald cut aquamarine ring to her evening wedding reception at Frogmore House. She was spotted with the ring on her finger as she travelled with Prince Harry by car to the venue. It is a wonderful tribute to the late mother of Harry and the jewel looked absolutely amazing with her white halterneck evening gown by Stella McCartney. The ring is likely to be a gift to Meghan from Harry, a touching present to his bride on their special day together.

Princess Diana was first photographed wearing the aquamarine ring at the preview reception for the Christie's Auction of her dresses in London. She wore it again when she visited Sydney in the same year. The ring is an emerald cut aquamarine surrounded by small solitaire diamonds and set in 24 carat yellow gold. It was created by Asprey in 1997.

Diana left much of her jewellery collection to her sons' future wives. She conveyed her wishes in a letter, which read: "I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it."

MORE: Meghan Markle's second wedding dress is just as divine as the first

There is no doubt about it; Princess Diana’s jewels never go out of style. The Duchess of Cambridge has an amazing sumptuous jewellery collection and often takes inspiration from her late mother-in-law. In March, Duchess Kate wore a striking tanzanite necklace when she visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG).

MORE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding reception: all the details

Loading the player...

The blue stone was particularly poignant because of its marked resemblance to the jewellery collection owned by The Princess of Wales, and Kate's own engagement ring, which of course once belonged to her late mother-in-law. The tanzanite pendant, a piece from royal jewellers G Collins and Sons, has been worn by the Duchess on a number of occasions over the years - matching beautifully with her other sparkling blue pieces.