Meghan Markle's royal wedding dress designer reveals she is a 'strong woman' who 'knows exactly what she wants' Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller designed Meghan's first wedding dress

Being asked to design a dress for a royal wedding is a huge honour, but it is also no easy task. But working with the beautiful bride, Meghan Markle, to create her dress of dreams proved to be an "absolute joy", according to Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller. The 47-year-old has spoken out about her incredible experience, from the moment she met Meghan late last year following her engagement to Prince Harry in November. "It was an extraordinary moment when she told me of course. It was an incredible thing to be part of, such an historic moment and, in fact, to have the opportunity to work with her," she said.

Meghan Markle's royal wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller with the final sketch

Meghan "knows what she wants," said Clare. "She is just exactly what you see on TV. She is just so genuine and warm and radiant. She is just glowing. And she’s a strong woman. She knows what she wants and really it was an absolute joy working with her." The former Suits actress liked the fact that Clare was a British designer working for a French fashion house, and she was overcome with emotion when she tried her dress on for the first time. "She was just glowing. There's so much emotion on a day like that anyway," she said.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's hairdresser reveals intimate royal wedding morning details

Loading the player...

Meghan, according to Clare, was also "incredibly composed," and held back any tears. On Sunday, the day after the royal wedding, Clare released a photo of her final sketch of Meghan's wedding dress. The design process included an initial conversation, followed by Clare presenting a series of sketches to the bride. "We exchanged conversations about what would be the ultimate lines and proportions and the scale of the dress. But over time we quickly got to a point where I know she felt really she knew exactly what she wanted having tried some of the toiles and mock-ups that I had shown her. And then it evolved into the final design," she said.

RELATED: All the details on Meghan Markle's glam squad

Meghan held back any tears when she tried on her dress for the first time

Clare got to observe many lovely moments during the entire build up to the royal wedding, including seeing Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, see her daughter in her dress for the first time. "As she went into her car, her mother was already sitting in the car and you just could see there was so much love between them," she said. On Harry seeing Meghan in her dress for the first time, Clare said: "He just came up to me and said: 'Oh my gosh, she looks absolutely incredible.' It was a wonderful moment for both of them and I am really proud."

Meghan's dress featured a long veil, which was held up by twins John and Brian

Clare also revealed that having Rachel Mulroney's seven-year-old twin sons John and Brian taking charge of her train on the West Steps was all Meghan's idea. "That was really Meghan’s idea. They were adorable two boys and they did a fantastic job, I have to say. It was important that they placed themselves in the right spot," she said. "There are always things that you think about but I have to say they are very good at rehearsing. On the days the boys felt very confident. They were just loving the moment, I think actually," she added.