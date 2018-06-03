World exclusive! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva share photos from their fairytale wedding day The happy couple met in 2014

In a world exclusive, Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have shared photographs of their wedding day with HELLO! magazine. In an interview with the magazine, Alejandra revealed to HELLO! that the Pretty Woman star wooed her by sending flowers until she agreed to date him and that, now married, he regularly writes her songs. "I feel like I’m in a true fairytale," the bride told HELLO! "Without a doubt, I feel like the luckiest woman in the world." The couple met in Positano in 2014 when Richard came to stay in Alejandra’s family-owned hotel. After falling in love Alejandra converted to Buddhism and moved to New York before they exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony on Richard’s ranch outside New York City.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva had an Indian-inspired wedding

The couple converted the property into an Indian-inspired fairytale, importing tents from Jaipur and decorating the flowers with Tibetan flags before bride and groom made their entrance in a tuk-tuk. Describing her new husband, she said: "He is the most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man that I’ve ever met. What can I say? I’m so in love! How would you feel if each morning you were asked: ‘What would make you happy today?’ Not a day goes by that he doesn’t mention how important I am to him. I feel very lucky." Speaking about how they first met, Alejandra said: "A friend introduced us, we looked at each other and felt a very strong connection. We couldn’t stop looking at each other all night, and since then we haven’t been apart."

"i’m the happiest man in the universe," Richard told HELLO!exclusively. "How could I not be? I’m married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who’s fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who’s a great cook – and who makes the best salads in the world! "Alejandra meditates, she’s a vegetarian, a great mother, has the touch of an angel... and she’s also Spanish: the land of kings and queens, of Cervantes and Buñuel... You can’t get any better than that."

