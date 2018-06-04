Paris and Nicky Hilton's younger brother Barron gets married: see the stunning bride Take a look at the beautiful pictures from the ceremony

The Hilton family were out in force as the celebrated Barron Hilton's wedding to socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff this weekend. The groom's sisters, Paris and Nicky Hilton, took to their Instagram pages to share pictures from the beautiful ceremony, which took place on the gorgeous island of St. Barts. "Mr. & Mrs. Hilton #TessaBarron2018," gushed Paris alongside a series of snaps of the newlyweds posing on the steps of their church. She also added a photo of the whole family, simply writing in the caption: "Love my beautiful Family."

Barron Hilton has married socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff

Prior to the wedding, Nicky - who is married to financier James Rothschild - posted photos of the lovebirds embracing one another. "Ooh young love! Can’t wait to see these two walk down the aisle! #TessaBarron2018," the 34-year-old said. The mum-of-two shared a stunning picture of herself posing alongside husband James and their daughter Lily, who turns two next month. But all eyes were on the stunning bride, who looked sensational in a billowing gown with delicate embroidery and embellishment. Meanwhile, 28-year-old Barron opted for a white-piece suit and matching shirt with off-white slacks.

The couple tied the knot over the weekend in St. Barts

Barron, the third child of hotel moguls Richard and Kathy Hilton, popped the question in 2017 with a gorgeous pear-shaped diamond. At the time, Tessa wrote on Instagram: "Better than a fairytale... engaged to my best friend, my soul mate, the love of my life. Forever and for always." In the days leading up to their wedding, Barron shared adorable pictures of the couple as he counted down the days. In one post, he said: "Those weeks away from you were some of the hardest days... Having you back in my arms feels like a dream." He added: "Not only did I learn a lot about myself on this trip, I learned that I can’t spend another day without you. 69 more days my love..."

