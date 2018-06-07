Exclusive: See Dani Dyer's Pippa Middleton moment at parents' wedding EastEnders star Danny Dyer tied the knot to Joanne Mas in 2016

It's coming up to two years since EastEnders actor Danny Dyer married his childhood sweetheart Joanne Mas in a beautiful ceremony, surrounded by their three children. And here at HELLO!, we have decided to take a look back at their wedding album now that their eldest daughter Dani Dyer is winning over Love Island viewers with her bubbly personality. The 22-year-old barmaid, who is aspiring to be an actress, had her very own Pippa Middleton moment when she played the perfect maid of honour at the nuptials, which took place in Hampshire.

Danny Dyer and Joanne Mas married in 2016

Dressed in a striking figure-hugging gown which featured a sweeping train and lace embroidery, Dani looked incredible - almost stealing the attention away from her equally beautiful mother. Her younger siblings also took on key roles on the special day. Sunnie, 11, was one of the bridesmaids and son Arty, now aged five, a page boy. Speaking about his wedding, British actor Danny told HELLO!: "I was overwhelmed. Jo looked stunning - and seeing her there with all my beautiful children - I was really moved. It couldn't have been any better."

Love Island star Dani Dyer was the perfect bridesmaid

Dani made her debut as one of the contestants on this year's Love Island on Monday. Upon entering the show, she was paired up with Jack Fincham, and they immediately hit it off. Meanwhile, Dani is no stranger to reality TV shows, having briefly appeared in Survival Of The Fittest earlier this year. Speaking about her dad on the ITV2 reality TV show, Dani shared: "I had to bring up my dad, I knew sooner or later that I would mention who my dad was. And it was actually a really nice reaction. Usually boys get a little bit… they start getting all 'gangster' and they start quoting films. He didn't quote one quote and I thought, 'Thank God for that.'"

