Congratulations to former Formula One driver Jenson Button! The 38-year-old has confirmed his engagement to girlfriend Brittny Ward. The news comes less than three years after his divorce from Jessica Michibata. Sharing a lovely picture of himself with 27-year-old Brittny on Instagram, the sporting ace wrote: "Soon to be Mrs Button!" The couple have been dating since March 2016, three months after his split ex-wife Jessica was confirmed. Californian-born beauty Brittny also uploaded the same picture, which she also captioned: "Soon to be Mrs Button."

Fans immediately rushed to post congratulatory messages, with one writing: "OMG Jenson..... well done you!! Congratulations to the both of you. Hope to get my invite soon." Another said: "Good man! Congratulations. Hoping for an SMP win this weekend for a double celebration." A third post read: "Congratulations Jenson all the best for your future together." A fourth follower added: "Congrats! You both deserve complete and total happiness."

Who is Jenson Button's girlfriend Brittny Ward?

Since confirming their romance, the lovebirds have shared various romantic pictures of themselves on social media. In January, Britny paid a gushing tribute to her beau on his birthday, stating: "Happy birthday to my favourite human being! You've shown me the type of love that I thought only existed in silly fairy tales. I can't believe I've captured my very own unicorn. Never letting go." According to her website, Brittny was born and raised in Northern California and began modelling at the age of 12. She started her career in San Francisco, starring in beauty pageants, before moving to the southern part of the state.

Jenson amicably split from his ex-wife Jessica after less than one year of marriage in December 2015. The pair tied the knot in Hawaii the year before, after dating for five years. A spokesperson for Jenson told MailOnline at the time: "Jenson and Jessica have decided to go their separate ways and it is very amicable. There is no one else involved."

