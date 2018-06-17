Exclusive! Beth Tweddle reveals all about her star-studded wedding day The Olympic gymnast married finance director Andy Allen in front of many famous faces

Sharing her wedding album exclusively in HELLO!, Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle describes the moment she said 'I do' in front of family and friends including The One Show's Matt Baker and her former Dancing On Ice partner Daniel Whiston, who acted as master of ceremonies. "The whole thing was just magical, more so than we ever could have imagined," says Beth, who married finance director Andy Allen took place at St Boniface Church in Beth’s home village of Banbury, Cheshire, followed by a reception at Dorfold Hall near Nantwich. "On the morning, so many people in the village had come to my house to see the cars off and along the route. And I couldn’t believe how many people were outside the church," she says of her local fans, who have supported her throughout a glittering career that has seen her become the first female gymnast from Team GB to win medals at the European Championships, World Championships and the Olympics, be crowned winner of hit ITV show Dancing on Ice and cement herself as part of the BBC’s sports commentary team.

Beth Tweddle married finance director Andy Allen

MORE: Beth Tweddle opens up about the Twitter abuse she's recieved

Her beautiful wedding day was all the more precious given what she went through after a horrific accident while taking part in Channel 4 winter sports show The Jump. At the start of 2016, Beth broke her neck and had to be airlifted from a ski slope in Austria after crashing into a barrier while practising a jump – leaving her unable to dress, shower, wash or dry her hair and suffering flashbacks and night terrors. "There are still moments where I’ll do something and it hits home that it happened. I’m not 100 per cent better yet, physically or mentally," says the three-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist, who looked lovely on her wedding day in a bespoke dress by Lyn Ashworth. Getting through something so traumatic has given the couple confidence that together they can tackle anything. "It’s like we’re opening up a new book," says Beth. "We’re excited about the future and have loads to look forward to. We’re ambitious, love to travel and we’re still bedding into our new house… and we’d love a family so who knows. Watch this space!"

MORE: All the latest on celebrity weddings and engagements

For more details of the surprise wedding cake, the lawn games, the choreographed first dance and the couple’s no-expense-spared honeymoon, pick up a copy of HELLO!, on sale Monday 18 June