Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer celebrates hen party in Mexico Bee is engaged to Francesco Carrozzini, whose mother is the late Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani

Anna Wintour's daughter had a fantastic time celebrating her hen party recently ahead of her summer wedding to Francesco Carrozzini. The 30-year-old and her friends descended on luxury beach resort Hotel Esencia in Tulum, Mexico, for a weekend of sun, sea and tequila. Guests included Glee actress Dianna Agron, Sara Moonves, the Style Director of W Magazine, and the only male attendee – Nick Brown – who served as best man to Bee's brother Charlie on his wedding day to Elizabeth Cordy in 2014. Taking to Instagram to share a photo from their time, Bee posted a group shot of them all dressed in matching velvet tracksuits, captioning the photo: "Real Housewives of Milan."

Bee Shaffer and her friends enjoyed spending time in a luxury retreat in Mexico

Hotel Esencia has everything a bride-to-be and her friends would want to have a memorable stay. Guests can chose to stay in the hotel's most luxurious rooms – the Deluxe Ocean View Suites – which have incredible views to enable you to watch the sun set while outside on the terrace, while another option is to rent out two-bedroom cottages with their own swimming pool, bar and chef. Spa treatments, a separate adults swimming pool and a poolside restaurant are also on the cards.

Anna Wintour's daughter is engaged to Francesco Carrozzini

It is thought that Bee and Francesco will tie the knot on 7 July at Anna's estate in Mastic, Long Island, according to Page Six. This will see them follow in the footsteps of her brother and his wife, who also got married on the incredibly photogenic grounds. The happy couple's engagement was announced in March 2017, and despite being the children of two of fashion's most influential women, they managed to keep their relationship relatively private. It is likely the couple met through their mothers, who were close friends for many years after each landing their magazine editor roles in 1988. Anna wrote a heartfelt tribute when Franca passed away following a year-long illness in December, describing her friend as "the hardest-working person I have known".

Although the pair were raised by two of the most influential women in fashion, neither Bee nor Francesco have followed their mothers into the industry. Instead they have both pursued careers in the entertainment sector; Bee works as a segment producer at US talk show Late Night with Seth Myers, while Francesco is a film director and photographer, and has directed music videos for the likes of Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj.