Is Princess Eugenie giving us a major clue about her wedding dress with her Ascot wardrobe? We can't wait to see the royal's wedding dress in October

Princess Eugenie has been seriously upping her fashion game this week at Royal Ascot and we have been totally loving her look. She has worn a variety of high end-designers and has been hitting all the fashion top notes with her attire. One of her best looks was the dress she wore on the opening day of the yearly races event. The bride-to-be – who is due to marry long-term love Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on 12 October – stunned onlookers in a dazzling off-white dress by Osmon which she teamed with a coordinating hat by Emily London. She added high heel shoes by Valentino and carried a bag by M2 Malletier. The Princess captured our attention as she arrived in the fancy frock which boasted a kimono-inspired tie front and voluminous sleeves. Could this be a hint as to what wedding dress style the daughter of Prince Andrew could go for?

Princess Eugenie wore a stunning off-white Osmon dress on the first day of Royal Ascot

Regine Ellis - the Creative Director of Ellis Bridals - thinks so. "Eugenie reminded us that she is a thoroughly modern Princess who isn't afraid to embrace high fashion," she explains. "She has signalled that we can expect to see her grace the aisle in a statement silhouette that is structural yet elegant."

This stunning dress is a modern ball-gown shape, available at Ellis Bridals

She added: "Knowing the Princess' fashionable history, she is an admirer of pattern and texture so we could also expect to see luxurious fabrics and intricate details. A distinctive cut-out lace embroidered design or even an elegant ball gown would have jaw dropping details that encapsulate the Eugenie's individual style."

It's only four months until Eugenie's big day and it has been said that it is likely that the 28-year-old royal will follow in her mother Sarah, Duchess of York's footsteps and wear the York Diamond Tiara, which was given to her by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh before her nuptials to Prince Andrew. Well, it would be the perfect 'borrowed' item!

