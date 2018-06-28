Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor's special wedding guest revealed Millie and Hugo tied the knot in West Sussex on Saturday

Millie Mackintosh surprised wedding guests last weekend by making sure someone special played an important role on her big day to Hugo Taylor. The TV star - who tied the knot in front of friends and family in West Sussex on Saturday - was supported by none other than her family's beloved pug Mabel. Fans of the couple may already recognise her because she often features on the bride's social media sites - and has become quite a sensation in her own right. The surprise member of the bridal party looked adorable with a beautiful flower-adorned lead and a pouch of treats cleverly attached to her collar. "It wouldn't be right to get married without Mabel there," the bride told HELLO!.

Millie Mackintosh's pug Mabel was one of the guests at her wedding

The wedding took place over the weekend, three days after their union was made official in an intimate ceremony at Chelsea Town Hall, HELLO! can exclusively reveal. The former MIC co-stars got engaged last summer after Hugo, 32, popped the question during a holiday in Greece. Millie, 28, shared her exciting news with fans via Instagram shortly afterwards, revealing the first photograph of her stunning diamond ring. The wedding celebrations then took place at Whithurst Park, a Jacobean-style country estate owned by Hugo's uncle. After exchanging vows in an outdoor ceremony, they celebrated with 200 guests at a magical drinks reception held in a beautiful walled garden, followed by a lavish sit-down dinner and party.

It's hardly surprising that Millie made sure her gorgeous pooch was there at the nuptials since she often shares pictures of her on Instagram. At last month's royal wedding, the TV star watched her friend Meghan Markle marry Prince Harry at home with her pug, who was wearing a jewelled crown around her neck. Millie even has a large portrait of Mabel hanging in her West London home, which was a gift from her partner on her 28th birthday.

