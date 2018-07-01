Exclusive! Joshua Wright marries Hollie Kane in star-studded ceremony in Majorca Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan were among the guests

With best man and brother Mark Wright by his side, 28-year-old Joshua Wright has married the love of his life Hollie Kane in a magical ceremony. "I am so proud of my brother every day, but especially today. He is my best friend, the kindest, most special man on the planet," said TV presenter Mark who shared best-man duties with close family friend Eren Metcalfe. "The biggest wedding gift we could ever wish for is to have the people we love with us today," Joshua told HELLO! of the wedding at the spectacular private estate, La Fortaleza in Majorca. "We didn’t want it to be one day and then it was all over; we wanted it to be a holiday for everyone. So, this will always be a special day, a special week, a special year that we will remember forever."

Joshua Wright tied the knot to Hollie Kane in Majorca

MORE: See the unique ring Joshua Wright designed for Hollie Kane

The bride told HELLO! "This moment took an eternity in preparation, which passed almost in a heartbeat but will live with me forever. We now have our happily ever after." Mark had flown in from Los Angeles, where he co-hosts US entertainment news show Extra, and joined his wife Michelle Keegan and his sisters Jessica and Natalya. Jessica who later caught the wedding bouquet said of the couple: "I am so filled with happiness that my little brother has found his princess." The Wright sisters were among the 12 bridesmaids at the wedding on June 22 along with maids of honour Sophie and Katie Kane, 25-year-old Hollie's sisters: the three are triplets. The trio’s physical similarities led to laughter at the ceremony when the celebrant welcomed guests to take their seats, then turned to Joshua with the words: "I have to ask you one very important question. Are you sure this is Hollie? No mistakes? Any birthmarks?"

MORE: The latest celebrity wedding news

Footballer Joshua who is now signed to Bradford City revealed, "I’ll never forget seeing Hollie walking towards me. She looked so beautiful." All eyes were on the bride who wore a bespoke lace gown and silk tulle veil with sparkling crystals by designer Galia Lahav. "I fell in love with the beautiful dresses by Galia Lahav, and met designer Sharon Sever who made this for me," said Hollie, who runs online swimwear boutique Bikini Reef with her sisters. The lavish estate at Puerto Pollensa has also been the stunning backdrop to the BBC1 spy thriller The Night Manager, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. Mark told HELLO! of the special day: "It’s been like a week-long wedding. It has been incredible. Hollie and Josh look so beautiful together. I wish them all the love and happiness in the world."

FOR EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF THE WEDDING, SEE THE NEW ISSUE OF HELLO! OUT ON JULY 2