World exclusive! Millie Mackintosh marries Hugo Taylor in showbiz wedding Guests included best man Spencer Matthews

In a world exclusive, Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have invited HELLO! magazine inside their lavish wedding. The former Made in Chelsea stars tied the knot at Whithurst Park in West Sussex, which is owned by Hugo’s uncle Richard. "The whole day has felt like an out-of-body experience," Millie told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "Even in my wildest dreams I didn’t imagine it would be this perfect. I am so excited to finally be married to Hugo – he’s the love of my life." "It’s been everything we dreamed of times a thousand," Hugo added. "I’ve never been happier."

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor tied the knot in front of their famous friends

Stars including Spencer Matthews – Hugo’s best man – and his pregnant wife Vogue Williams attended the nuptials, as well as Jodie Kidd, Poppy Delevingne, former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, model Zara Martin and Made in Chelsea stars Rosie Fortescue, Jamie Laing and Oliver Proudlock. The ceremony itself was a religious blessing as the couple had married three days previously in an official service at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London, attended only by close family. But their big day in West Sussex was a more traditional affair, with the bride wearing a stunning bespoke Kate Halfpenny dress with detachable ‘double bubble’ sleeves. Aside from an assortment of bridesmaids and pageboys, Millie was also accompanied up the aisle by her family pug Mabel. "It wouldn’t be right to get married without Mabel," smiled Millie. "She’s one of the family."

The couple star on HELLO!'s front cover, out Monday 2 July

The couple were first friends before dating in 2011 while appearing on Made in Chelsea. But they split up before reconciling in 2016. "I knew she was The One within about five minutes of us getting back together," Hugo told HELLO! in a world exclusive. Adds Millie: "But if we’d stayed together when we were younger, we wouldn’t be together now. We had to go away, do our separate things and grow as people. We needed that time apart."

