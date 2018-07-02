Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor star in new exclusive wedding photo The couple married last week in the heart of the West Sussex countryside

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor had a real rock'n'roll moment as they celebrated their marriage last week. A new exclusive photo released by HELLO! shows the bride and groom walking down the aisle, with a thrilled Millie punching the air. The stars, who met 12 years ago, tied the knot in the heart of the West Sussex countryside.

The couple were legally married three days before at the Chelsea Old Town Hall in London, attended only by close family. The religious blessing – a big English country-themed extravaganza – followed at Whithurst Park, an estate belonging to Hugo's uncle Richard Taylor.

Millie and Hugo's love story in pictures:

Fashion model Millie looked stunning in a bespoke Kate Halfpenny dress with detachable 'double bubble' sleeves. She accessorised with a dramatic veil and headpiece and a simple white peony bouquet. Millie's dad Nigel had tears in his eyes as the bride took a steadying intake of breath at the top of the aisle. Hugo and Millie were overcome with emotion, holding hands as the ceremony began with the hymn, I Vow to Thee, My Country.

After the blessing, guests headed over to the walled garden to enjoy cocktails and canapés. They were then led to the other side of the house to the stunning marquee that had been dressed with green foliage and pink-hued flowers. Guests sat down at long wooden tables named after nightclubs the bride and groom frequent; Millie and Hugo were on the Boujis table, in a nod to where they first met.

Hugo and Millie were married last week

During the dinner, the groom stood to pay a beautiful tribute to his beaming bride. "To the most important person in the room – my angel, mi vida (my life)," he said. "You have honesty, compassion and a love for family that has swept me off my feet. I couldn't be more blessed or honoured to be joining something so true and honest and I love you for it so much.

"You have an electrifying beauty and you make my heart sing every single day. To comprehend how much I love you would be to visualise the size of the universe, simultaneously limitless in size and ever expanding. You've caused a transformation in my soul and I will love you forever."

"The whole day has felt like an out-of-body experience," Millie told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "Even in my wildest dreams I didn't imagine it would be this perfect. I am so excited to finally be married to Hugo – he's the love of my life." "It's been everything we dreamed of times a thousand," Hugo added. "I've never been happier."

Stars including Spencer Matthews – Hugo's best man – and his pregnant wife Vogue Williams attended the nuptials, as well as Jodie Kidd, Poppy Delevingne, former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, model Zara Martin and Made in Chelsea stars Rosie Fortescue, Jamie Laing and Oliver Proudlock.