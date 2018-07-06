Zoella's fans go wild after she posts engagement photo The fashion and beauty blogger has been dating boyfriend Alfie Deyes since 2013

Zoella sent the rumour mill spinning after she posted a photo with her boyfriend Alfie Deyes, suggesting that she is engaged. The blogger was pictured holding up her ring-adorned left hand as she cosied up to her long-term partner. Leaving fans guessing, she simply captioned the shot with three love heart emojis.

"Are you engaged now," one Instagram follower asked, while a second wrote: "I was about to say is that an engagement ring?" "I can't be the only one who thought this was an engagement photo," a third replied. Her celebrity followers Jamie Oliver and Kate Garraway also liked the sweet snap. Zoella, 28, left her fans hanging before eventually replying to one fan: "No! Haha."

The vlogger, who is worth a reported £2.5million, is clearly head over heels in love with her boyfriend Alfie. The couple celebrated their anniversary last October, with YouTube star Alfie creating a treasure hunt for his girlfriend. He saved the best till last, managing to hide a pastel coloured Nissan Figaro in their garage.

Sharing a photo of herself and her dream car, Zoella revealed: "When I opened our garage door yesterday after doing a treasure hunt of cute cards & was met with this, I went into pure shock (and cried)! Ever since I've known @pointlessblog I've pointed out these adorable cars out to him every time we've passed one, but I didn't ever expect him to surprise me with one. I am one lucky lady."

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2013, after being introduced to each other at a meet and greet. While life is rosy for the pair, Zoella has opened up about the struggles they face. "Alfie and I both have days when we feel the pressure on our relationship and want to punch each other in the head – who doesn't?!" she told Glamour.

"But we know when to talk, and when to give each other space. Alfie films every day which I took a bit of getting used to, but we have a routine where I might say, 'I don't fancy being in your video today,' and he'll just say 'Okay'. But really, we don't argue very much at all. We're kind of boring in that sense."