Loading the player...

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor's wedding: Unseen pics of cake, décor and more The couple married at Whithurst Park, West Sussex

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor pulled out all the stops to ensure every aspect of their wedding day was perfect, right down to the details. The couple, who married in a romantic ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO!, added thoughtful touches to everything from the menu to the place settings to create a wedding day that fully reflected them and their relationship.

Following the ceremony, guests tucked into mouth-watering canapés by Rose Lloyd Owen for Peardrop London – which catered the whole wedding – including tuna poke wontons with grapefruit and avocado and spicy pulled pork doughnuts with sour cream. Meanwhile, the drinks reception included sparkling and white wines from the Môreson Wine Farm estate in South Africa, provided by Museum Wines, Aperol Spritz and Mirabeau rosé wine from Provence.

Guests enjoyed canapes by Rose Lloyd Owen for Peardrop London (Photos: Barkerevans.com)

As guests entered the stunning Joseph Benjamin marquee for the sit-down meal they were greeted by long wooden tables that were named after the nightclubs they frequent, with the bride and groom taking their seats at the Boujis table – a sweet nod to where they first met 12 years ago.

MORE: Millie Mackintosh reveals secret details about her bespoke wedding dress

The Joseph Benjamin Marquee was adorned with greenery and pink blooms (Photos: Barkerevans.com)

The marquee was styled to perfection, with pink and red peonies, gold-accented glassware, napkin rings and plates adorning the tables. Each setting was finished with a miniature bottle of Black Cow vodka that had an Alice in Wonderland-style label that read: "Drink Me."

Guests received a miniature bottle of Black Cow vodka (Photos: Barkerevans.com)

Millie and Hugo's menu was just as carefully planned. Guests tucked into breads and flavoured butters served with buttermilk fried chicken, plus vegan and gluten-free beetroot ketchup, hot BBQ sauce, truffle mac and cheese and asparagus and mixed leaf salad. And they shied away from tradition, swapping a wedding cake for a macaroon tower from Ladurée flavoured with vanilla, raspberry, pistachio, and geranium and rose.

MORE: Inside Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor's romantic honeymoon

The couple had a macaroon tower for their wedding cake (Photos: Barkerevans.com)

Following the speeches the celebrations got well and truly underway as the curtain behind the dessert table was lifted to reveal a lavish nightclub, complete with a stage flanked by two lit palms from Twilight Trees. Twinkling lights and a giant glitter ball hung above the black-and-white chequered dancefloor, while furniture and bars by Greathire lined the room.

Guests including Spencer Matthews and Jodie Kidd partied up a storm with their cocktails made from gin, Dassai Super Premium Sake and Black Cow Vodka, while listening to a selection of Millie and Hugo's favourite songs, played by Mode Showband, organised by Marble Music.

The celebrations continued with some delicious cocktails (Photos: Barkerevans.com)

"Even in my wildest dreams I didn't imagine it would be this perfect," Millie told HELLO! of their wedding day, while Hugo agreed: ""It's been everything we dreamt of times a thousand. I've never been happier."