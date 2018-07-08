Emma and Matt Willis renew wedding vows in star-studded ceremony - with a shock reunion from this famous band The celebrity couple marked ten years of marriage in serious style!

Emma and Matt Willis have been married for ten years, and they marked it in the most romantic way! The celebrity couple decided to renew their wedding vows in front of their famous friends on Saturday, and the service was conducted by non other than magician Stephen Mulhern. Guests in attendance included Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin, as well as a shock reunion from McFly – who performed at the wedding reception for the first time in two years. To make the day even more special, all of Emma and Matt's female friends and family members wore wedding dresses to the ceremony, as did Emma, and it was an idea that went down a treat with everyone.

Emma and Matt Willis renewed their vows on their tenth wedding anniversary

Following the celebrations – which took place at Rushton Hall, in Northamptonshire where the couple first tied the knot ten years ago – celebrity attendee Rochelle took to Instagram to share a picture of her dressed in her stunning bridal gown while posing with Marvin, and wrote about just what a "magical" day it had been. "What a magical day! Yesterday I was back in a wedding dress to celebrate ten years of @emmawillisofficial @mattjwillis marriage, their day really was as special as they are. Here's to many more. P.S I'd marry him again tomorrow," she shared.

Celebrity guests included Tom and Giovanna Fletcher - who wore a wedding dress

Tom Fletcher also shared a photo of him and his pregnant wife Giovanna – also in a wedding dress. "Yesterday we all got together to celebrate 10 years of marriage for @mattjwillis & @emmawillisofficial, two of the kindest, funniest and totally bonkers people on this planet. Didn’t get any photos of them so here’s me and @mrsgifletcherinstead...and yes, that is a wedding dress," he said. Matt posted snippets from the wedding reception on his own social media account, including a video of Emma on the dance floor, and another of McFly performing on stage.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes also enjoyed the celebrations

Emma had previously opened up about her plans to renew her wedding vows and wear her wedding dress again during an appearance on This Morning. The star told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that she wanted guests to come in their wedding or bridesmaid dresses. "I think it’s just quite nice to wear it again if you can, or just customise it," she said. Reminiscing, Emma then went on to reveal that at her wedding, Holly had made sure that it was a day to remember. "When I got married Holly made me stage dive in my wedding dress, and I jumped and said 'please catch me'," she laughed. "And we did catch you," Holly added.

McFly reunited especially for the couple's big day

Since their wedding ten years ago, Emma and Matt have gone on to welcome three children - nine-year-old Isabelle, six-year-old son Ace, and two-year-old Trixie Grace. Recently, Emma opened up to HELLO! about how she and Matt keep the romance alive, admitting that their date nights are often spontaneous. The TV star said: "Matt was at a gig the other night and I had been at meetings, so we went along to [a friend's] party. Sometimes my mum will say, 'We can look after them tonight,' and you ask, 'If that's alright?' and then peg it!"