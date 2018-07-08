Keith Lemon makes rare appearance with wife at Emma and Matt Willis' wedding renewal party The comedy star was one of the many famous faces to attend Emma and Matt's special day

Leigh Francis – better known by his alter-ego Keith Lemon – enjoyed a day out with his wife Jill Carter on Saturday to attend Emma and Matt Willis' wedding renewal party. The comedy star is notoriously private, and often hides behind his characters in interviews, but Leigh looked happy and relaxed at his friend's nuptials, with fans even pointing out that he was missing his trademark bandage – a sign that he was attending simply as himself. Taking to Instagram to congratulate his famous friends on ten years of marriage, Leigh shared a gorgeous group photo which included his wife, who keeps mainly out of the public eye. Just like many of the other guests in attendance, Jill was wearing her wedding dress on Emma's request.

Emma Willis and Matt renewed their vows surrounded by their showbiz friends

"Wicked day! Thank you @emmawillisofficial @mattjwillis many congratulations you lovely people xxx," Leigh captioned the photo. The Celebrity Juice host – who is known for his eccentric style – didn’t disappoint, opting to wear a bright blue suit with black and white printed flats. Other guests in the group photo included Stephen Mulhurn, who officiated the ceremony. The Britain's Got Talent presenter was pictured at the front of the church as Emma and Matt said their vows for the second time in the same lavish venue they tied the knot in ten years ago at Ruston Hall in Northamptonshire.

It was a great time had by all at the wedding party, and guests including Rochelle Humes and Giovanna Fletcher took to social media to share photos from the day, as well as photos of themselves in their wedding dresses. To make it even more special, McFly even reunited on stage for the first time in two years to perform at the reception. Matt took to Instagram to share a photo of them singing as he danced in the background.

Emma and Matt have been married for ten years!

Emma had previously opened up about her plans to renew her wedding vows and wear her wedding dress again during an appearance on This Morning. The star told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that she wanted guests to come in their wedding or bridesmaid dresses. "I think it’s just quite nice to wear it again if you can, or just customise it," she said.