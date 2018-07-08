Exclusive! Camilla Kerslake and Chris Robshaw marry in France - and the bride's dress is by Duchess Kate's favourite designer The happy couple said their vows surrounded by their closest family members and friends

Soprano star Camilla Kerslake and former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw have married in a romantic ceremony in Provence, covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine. The 29-year-old classical singer wore a white tulle skirt with an exquisite appliquéd bodice and veil by designer Jenny Packham as she wed in front of 50 members of their family and close friends on 29 June at Le Preverger, an historic 18-bedroom chateau, the magazine reveals. "It was our dream to marry here," Camilla told HELLO! "The Cote d’Azur is our favourite place in the world and we wanted to share that with our nearest and dearest. It was everything we’d dreamt of."

Camilla and Chris said 'I do' in front of their nearest and dearest

Chris, 32, who wore a pale blue Dress2Kill suit told HELLO! of the moment he saw Camilla arrive for the humanist ceremony: "I watched her the whole way. She looked so beautiful; I felt proud and emotional." "We wanted a light-hearted, loving occasion," says Camilla who made a speech as did her mother. "It was an equal opportunities wedding in terms of speeches. My parents love Chris like a son and Mum talked about the joining of our two families. My contribution was a bit more raucous. I got everyone standing on their chairs to belt out, Can’t Take My Eyes off You by Frankie Valli."

The couple who spent their wedding night at the chateau, "in the boudoir that once belonged to Brigitte Bardot," had earlier enjoyed a drinks reception on the terrace, where guests sipped glasses of chilled Nyetimber English sparkling wine before a supper of scallops, turbot and crème brulée at tables around a Monet-style lily pond. One of the highlights of the wedding was when the newlyweds surprised their guests with their first dance, choreographed to California King Bed by Rihanna, "Chris is the world’s worst dancer," says Camilla. "But for our first dance he did dips, loops, and even a lift." The couple's wedding in France came three days after they officially tied the knot at Chelsea Old Town Hall.

