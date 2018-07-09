Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend Dave Clark marries in Italy: see the photos What a beautiful wedding!

Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend Dave Clark has married his partner Lynn Anderson in a romantic ceremony in Italy. Dave, who was with Beatrice for nearly ten years before they split in 2016, proposed to New York advertising executive Lynn in May 2017. Celebrity manager Scooter Braun, who was in attendance on their big day, wrote on Instagram: "Congrats to David and Lynn Clark on a beautiful wedding filled with laughter and love and more laughter and some dancing and some donuts. Shotgun Anderson will always be my hero. Love to you guys and your new family! Cheers!"

Image: Instagram @scooterbraun

The bride replied to the post: "my dad’s speech was so subtle," with heart and laughing-face emojis. In the photo, the couple held each other closely during their first dance, with Lynn wearing a fitted, sleeved lace gown with her hair pinned into a half-up style.

Model Sara Sampaio was also a guest at the nuptials, sharing an adorable shot on her Instagram Stories of the couple's beachy reception, complete with a canvas sign which read: "The Clark's Beach Club". She also shared a sweet shot of the couple's first kiss and and another of their romantic first dance. Also in attendance at the wedding was Ashton Kutcher, who both Beatrice and Dave were close with during their relationship.

Ashton Kutcher can be spotted in the background of one of Scooter Braun's wedding snaps

It was Beatrice's cousin Prince William who originally introduced her to Dave, back in 2006. William met the Princess' future boyfriend while studying at St Andrews – Dave was doing a study abroad programme at the University of Edinburgh. The couple were together for ten years, often seen attending events such as Wimbledon and film premieres.

Image: Instagram @sarasampaio

Beatrice and Dave spent the last year of their relationship living in the US together, for Dave's career at taxi app, Uber – Beatrice settled down in the country after finding a job at a consultancy in New York City. The two are reportedly still friends following the split, with reports claiming that their decision to break-up was "mutual."