Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin engaged? See the stunning ring Justin reportedly popped the question in the Bahamas

Justin Bieber has proposed to girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, according to reports. The couple, who recently got back together after an on-off relationship lasting years, are celebrating their engagement in the Bahamas where they are currently on holiday. Model Hailey has been spotted with a sizeable ring – and Justin's father Jeremy fuelled the reports by posting a sunset snap of his son on Instagram, captioning it: "@justinbieber proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!" The singer's mother also took to Twitter, simply writing, " Love Love Love Love Love Love Love."

Jeremy Bieber posted a sweet tribute to his son on Instagram

TMZ report that Justin's proposal was incredibly romantic – since he got down on one knee in front of everyone in the Bahamas resort. The couple were salsa dancing with the rest of the guests before the singer's security told everyone to put their phones away because "something special was about to happen", according to the publication.

A fan staying in the same tropical resort as the happy couple even managed to get a photograph of Hailey's sparkling ring, which appears to be a large oval diamond. Justin and his wife-to-be first met in 2009 at The Today Show, but didn't appear to be dating until 2014, when the popstar first shared an image of the two together – it wasn't until 2016 that he confirmed their romance in an interview.

They split not long after, with Justin then getting together with Sofia Richie, and even briefly reuniting with Selena Gomez until earlier this year. Hailey herself didn't speak about her relationship with Justin until May 2018, telling The Times: "Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends."

She continued: "Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends. We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that."