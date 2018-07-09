Celebrity guests let their hair down in unleashed footage from Emma and Matt Willis' wedding party Guests included Rochelle and Marvin Humes and Tom and Giovanna Fletcher

Emma and Matt Willis celebrated ten years of marriage with a star-studded wedding renewal party on Saturday, and footage from the reception has since been shared by celebrity guest Leigh Francis – better known as Keith Lemon. It looked – and sounded – like it was a great time had by all, and as many of the happy couple's friends are musicians, it wasn’t long before they were all taking to the stage. In one video, Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes is seen belting out the lyrics to the Spice Girls' classic I'll Tell You What I Want, accompanied by friends including Giovanna Fletcher and Keith's wife Jill Carter. McFly – who had reformed for the first time in two years especially for their friend's special day – also featured.

Rochelle Humes was among the celebrities to take to the stage at Emma and Matt Willis' wedding party

Leigh posted the video on his Instagram account, captioning it: "Bootleg Spice Girls". The behind-the-scenes footage went down a treat with fans, with many reflecting on his wife Jill's singing abilities. "Haha! Look at Jill go! Brilliant! She's missed her calling in life it seems," one wrote, while another said: "There's Jill giving it her best karaoke! Legend." Rochelle also took to commenting on the video, writing: "We are so offensive to the actual Spice Girls. Sorry @emmaleebunton."

Keith captioned the video: "Bootleg Spice Girls"

Other guests at Emma and Matt's wedding included Fearne Cotton, Emma's makeup artist Amanda Bowen and Stephen Mulhern, who officiated the ceremony. The Britain's Got Talent presenter was pictured at the front of the church as Emma and Matt said their vows for the second time in the same lavish venue they tied the knot in ten years ago at Ruston Hall in Northamptonshire.

Emma and Matt Willis had a wonderful time! Photo credit: Amanda Bowen Instagram

To make the day even more special, Emma had asked all female guests to wear their wedding dress if they so wished. The mother-of-three has been planning their renewal party for quite some time, and opened up about her plans to wear her wedding dress again during an appearance on This Morning last year. The star told hosts Holly Willoughby& and Phillip Schofield that she wanted guests to come in their wedding or bridesmaid dresses. "I think it’s just quite nice to wear it again if you can, or just customise it," she said.

