Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer tied the knot with Francesco Carrozzini in an intimate ceremony at the Vogue editor-in-chief's Long Island estate on Saturday. The happy couple invited their family and close friends to celebrate their special day, but they decided to ban a modern tradition. Unlike Bee's brother Charlie – who tied the knot to now-wife Elizabeth Cordy at the same location back in 2014 – Bee and Francesco requested that guests didn't post any photos on social media. A source revealed to HELLO! that the couple’s nuptials were officiated by none-other-than Colin Firth. We're told other celebrity attendees included: fashion designer Donatella Versace and Diane von Furstenberg and her husband Barry. During the ceremony, Nathalie Love, the daughter of Vogue West Coast editor Lisa Love, posted a series of photos on her Instagram story with the caption: "Bye. #nosocialmedia".

Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini are now husband and wife!

The happy couple's engagement was announced in March 2017, and despite being the children of two of fashion's most influential women, they managed to keep their relationship relatively private. It is likely the couple met through their mothers, who were close friends for many years after each landing their magazine editor roles in 1988. Anna wrote a heartfelt tribute when Franca passed away following a year-long illness in December, describing her friend as "the hardest-working person I have known".

Last month, Bee celebrated her hen party ahead of her summer wedding. The 30-year-old and her friends descended on luxury beach resort Hotel Esencia in Tulum, Mexico, for a weekend of sun, sea and tequila. Guests included Glee actress Dianna Agron, Sara Moonves, the Style Director of W Magazine, and the only male attendee – Nick Brown – who served as best man to Bee's brother Charlie on his wedding day. Taking to Instagram to share a photo from their time, Bee posted a group shot of them all dressed in matching velvet tracksuits, captioning the photo: "Real Housewives of Milan."