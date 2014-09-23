Kris Jenner files for divorce from husband Bruce Jenner

Kris Jennerhas filed for divorce from her husband of 23 years, Bruce Jenner.

The documents, which were filed on Sept 22, cite irreconcilable differences, reports Us Weekly.

Kendall, 18, and Kylie'sparents will have joint custody of their youngest daughter, 17-year-old Kylie, who was the only child listed on the documents, according to the LA Superior Courthouse.

According to TMZ, neither Bruce nor Kris will receive spousal support.

The couple's divorce comes almost a year after they announced their separation. In October last year, the pair told E! News in a joint statement: "We are living separately and we are much happier this way.

"But we will always have much love and respect for each other. Even though we are separated, we will always remain best friends and, as always, our family will remain our number one priority."

The couple have remained close since announcing their split. Earlier this year they were pictured holding hands on the way back from a family holiday in Thailand.

Then in April, Momager Kris surprised fans when she tweeted an anniversary message to her estranged husband, accompanied by a throwback picture of them that appeared to be from two decades ago.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch wrote: "Happy Anniversary to one of the most amazing men I know!!!! I love you, Wow 23 years!!!!! #love."

Kris and Bruce were married in April 1991, one month after the matriarch got divorced from her husband Robert Kardashian.

Bruce has been like a second father to the Kardashian children ever since their father passed away in 2003.