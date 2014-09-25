Jessica Simpson's son is one high-flying baby
Jessica Simpsonshared an adorable picture of husband Eric and one-year-old son Ace towards the end of September - in a similar pose to one of Eric and daughter Maxwell taken five months ago.
Jessica was flying to New York City when the fun was taking place.
"I was on a plane to NYC today and I missed out on this!!! I'm in LOVE with the 2 of them. #boyswillbeboys" she captioned the picture, which showed Eric tossing Ace into the air.
In April, Jessica also shared a picture of Eric walking along the beach with daughter Maxwell, before playfully throwing her in the air.
"Maxi and Daddy at the beach. Yikes and Yay. Good Lord! She has NO fear" wrote Jessica.
In a recent interview, 34-year-old Jessica also revealed that they were not planning any more children.
"Oh, we're done. I say we're done. I don't want to accidentally get pregnant one day and then that poor kid feels like it wasn't meant to be or something.
"We've got the girl and the boy," she added, referring to daughter Maxwell, two, and son Ace, one.
The pair tied the knot over the 4 July weekend in a romantic ceremony, and they are clearly still on cloud nine.
"We have felt like ever since we got married, we've been kind of living on this honeymoon," said the star, who also talked about taking her husband's surname.
JESSICA SIMPSON SHARES SWEET SNAPSHOT OF DAUGHTER AT SISTER ASHLEE'S WEDDING
"Jessica Johnson. Doesn't that sound like the best stripper name ever?" she joked.
"I did change it, but for everything else it stays the same. I guess I didn't change it on my Instagram or my Twitter, so does that not make it official?!" said the star, before adding, "My license says Jessica Johnson. That makes it legit."
