Shakira shows off son's reading skills on Facebook

Shakira's little boy, Milan, is turning out to be quite a quick learner.

The tot's proud mother shared a video on Facebook showing that, at the tender age of just one, Milan is already able to read.



The clip, which Shakira entitled "Learning to read with mommy / Aprendiendo a leer con mami", shows the fiery singer writing words in Spanish as her little son reads them out.

Shakira, currently expecting a second baby boy with her Spanish soccer star fiancé Gerard Pique, can be overheard praising her clever little lad with "muy bien" as he says "mama", "papa", "tete", "meme" and "agua".

The singer has previously gone on record about how necessary she thinks it is to teach children early on to bolster their development.

While most kids learn to read at around the age of five or six, Shakira and her husband are fully intent on Milan starting the basics as early as possible.

Before too long Milan will have a sibling to learn along with.



Shakira's parents Nidia Ripoll and William Mebarak Chadid revealed the baby's gender to HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! in September.



"We're very happy," said Ripoll and Chadid. "She's having another baby boy – a playmate for Milan. We don't know anything about names yet."