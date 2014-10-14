Glamour girl: Blake Lively's 30 best fashion moments

Actress Blake Lively recently dropped some big news on her new lifestyle site, revealing that she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are expecting their first child.

Renowned for dressing to impress, the actress, 27, has regularly been a fixture at Fashion Week, a high profile spokesman for luxury brands like Chanel and Gucci, and a style hit at numerous red carpet events.

Before she starts sporting what will inevitably to be the chicest maternity wear imaginable, we take a look back at the Gossip Girl star's style transformation over the years.

