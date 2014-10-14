Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling reveal baby daughter's name

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have broken their silence and finally shared the name of their brand new baby girl.

The couple have chosen Esmerelda Amada Reynolds, Amada being the name of Eva's character in her 2007 film We Own the Night.

Little Esmeralda was born on September 12 at 10:22 am, but Ryan and Eva did not go public with the happy news for several days.

The couple had announced they were expecting a baby in July, at which point Eva was already seven months pregnant. A very private pair, Ryan, 33 and Eva, 40, insist on discretion, and hadn't even been photographed together until this year. They met on the set of 2011 film The Place Beyond the Pines.

Since the birth of their daughter, the couple is said to be elated with their new roles as parents. "Ryan is madly in love with the baby," an insider told People, adding that Eva, 40, is loving being a new mommy.

Esmerelda's grandmothers are also infatuated. "Ryan's mom and Eva's mom have both been helping," the source continued. "They have both been great. The grandmothers are both very excited and both very hands-on — as much as they can be."

Ryan is very close to his mother. Not only does Ryan take her to many red carpet events, but he and Eva also attended his mom's college graduation together in 2012.

Another insider, meanwhile, told People that Eva is "absolutely in heaven being a mom. She's never been happier."