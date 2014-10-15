Jennifer Lopez supports ex-fiancé Ben Affleck by seeing 'Gone Girl'

Not one to hold a grudge, Jennifer Lopez likes to stay on good terms with her exes. This week, she showed her support for her former fiancé Ben Affleck by heading out to watch his latest film Gone Girl.

On Saturday, Jennifer ventured over to a nearby theater to watch the hit thriller, sharing an Instagram photo captioned: "Feet up… movie night!!! #GoneGirl."

Jennifer Lopez took time out from her busy schedule to watch ex-fiancéBen Affleck's hit film Gone Girl

Jennifer and Ben dated from 2002 to 2004, and in that time even got engaged. Shortly before the big day, however, the high-profile pair called things off.

That didn't stop both of them from finding love: Ben has been married to Jennifer Garner since 2005, and the happy couple have three children together, Violet, 9, Seraphina, 5, and Samuel, 2.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pictured in 2003

Jennifer married Marc Anthony in June 2004, and they welcomed twins Emme and Max in 2008 before separating in 2012. She dated her former backup dancer Casper Smart from October 2011 until June 2014, and has been rumored to be seeing Dancing With the Stars champ Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Just last week, the "Booty" singer told KissFM radio: "I have good relationships with my exes."