David and Victoria Beckham cuddle up for new whiskey launch

Victoria and David Beckham couldn't hide their smiles as they celebrated the launch of the former soccer star's new whiskey, Haig Club.

The stylish pair attended an intimate dinner in Scotland with close friends Gordon and Tana Ramsay, as well as high-profile guests like designer Jimmy Choo. Amidst the activity, a photographer managed to snap a photo of the Beckhams in a sweet display of public affection.

Fifteen years after they married, it's clear the British power couple are still very much in love.

Stylish as ever, Victoria wore a strappy black dress with a silver studded black ring and necklace set. Her best accessory, however, was her hunky husband, who looked dapper in a smart black suit.

In behind-the-scenes photos, the 39-year-old former athlete was seen toasting his new venture and clinking whiskey glasses with friends at the head of the table.

"For Simon Fuller and I, this is a special night as we launch our new collaboration with Diageo, a wonderful whiskey called Haig Club," David said. "Haig Club has a rich tradition and heritage that we are honored to be part of and now take forward. Please join me in raising a toast to an amazing whiskey, wonderful company, good friends and the start of a new adventure."





David making a toast at the launch of Haig Club.

Gordon and Tana, whose children are regularly seen hanging out with the Beckham brood, also showed their support at the launch, with the master chef helping to oversee the seven-course dinner menu alongside Michelin-starred Tom Kitchin.

The former Spice Girl sang praises of the successful launch on Twitter: "What a fun night!! Congratulations David, I'm so proud," she wrote alongside a photo of the two.

Her husband, meanwhile, seemed more than thankful, posting the same sweet snap of the pair and captioning it, "My beautiful wife Victoria joined me tonight in Scotland for my celebratory dinner with Haig Club. We had such a great night."